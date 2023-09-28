More night work on highway west of Bathurst, but no night detour this time

MORE night work is coming to the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange, but it won't require the evening detour that has come and gone in the months since May.
Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change on a 1.7-kilometre section of the highway at Vittoria East for safety upgrades from Tuesday, October 3.
The work will include asphalting as part of the Vittoria Curve project that started in March this year and is expected to take about 18 months.
Transport for NSW says the coming night work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am from Tuesday, October 3 to Thursday, October 5 and on Monday, October 9.
Changed traffic conditions will include lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour during work hours and motorists are asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
The Vittoria Curve project includes widening the road, building a protected right-turn bay and installing flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line.
On the other side of Bathurst, the NSW Government says the upgrade and road widening of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan remains on track to be completed by the end of the year.
