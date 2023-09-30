Western Advocate
It was a celebration of all the work that too often goes unnoticed | Tuned In

By Brett van Heekeren
September 30 2023 - 10:00am
Volunteers Nenita Lopez, Faith Hanstock and David "Duck" Wilson from 2MCE are congratulated by Member for Calare Andrew Gee (second from right) at the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Awards ceremony held in Orange.
VOLUNTEERS at your community station 2MCE were acknowledged for their contribution to the wellbeing of our community at the recent 2023 Volunteer of the Year Awards held in Orange.

