VOLUNTEERS at your community station 2MCE were acknowledged for their contribution to the wellbeing of our community at the recent 2023 Volunteer of the Year Awards held in Orange.
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are in their 17th year and have grown to become one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across Australia, recognising the outstanding work of those in every region across NSW.
2MCE is a volunteer-driven community organisation providing the communities of Bathurst and Orange with access to broadcasting opportunities and a diversity of community voices and community centred programming.
The work of the significant number of community volunteers that offer their time, skills and expertise often goes unnoticed and these awards recognise that work.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate reinforced this in her statement.
"Volunteers from across the state's Central West give their time and energy to help make their local community a better place," she said.
"They help build healthy and well-connected communities across the region. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
All volunteers at the station received nominee awards across the categories of Central West senior, Central West adult and Central West young nominee.
Our volunteers' contributions to the community sit alongside those who participate in other sectors such as health, education, sporting and community services.
The station was represented at the ceremony by volunteers Faith Hanstock, David Wilson and Nenita Lopez.
If you would like to join our team of volunteers at 2MCE, you can email us 2mce@csu.edu.au or call us on 6338 4790.
