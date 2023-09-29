Western Advocate
Final answer on proposed Glanmire solar farm might not be far away now

By Matt Watson
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 11:00am
A site outline of the proposed solar farm at Glanmire (main picture) and the recently released submissions report. Main image from Google Earth.
A RECOMMENDATION on whether a proposed solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts should go ahead or not may only be months away now after years of build-up.

