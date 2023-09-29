A RECOMMENDATION on whether a proposed solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts should go ahead or not may only be months away now after years of build-up.
Elgin Energy's Glanmire solar farm moved to the assessment stage recently when the company released its response to submissions received about the project.
Providing that document was the latest stage in a state significant development process that began back in 2021.
The Western Advocate asked the Department of Planning and Environment if it was able to provide a timeline as to how the process would play it from now in regards to the 158-hectare solar farm proposal.
"The Department of Planning and Environment have received the Response to Submissions and Amendment Report from the applicant and have started a detailed assessment of the project," a department spokesperson said.
"If we have all the required information, we may be able to refer the project to the NSW Independent Planning Commission for determination in the coming months.
"The Department may request additional information from the proponent if required to inform its assessment."
The solar farm is opposed by the Glanmire Action Group - which was formed to fight the project - and by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
The action group has cited the loss of agricultural land, potential insurance problems for those who will neighbour the proposed development (though this is disputed by Elgin Energy) and the fact that more than 90 per cent of public submissions to the project environmental impact statement were against the solar farm.
Elgin says approximately 150 full-time jobs would be generated at the peak of the solar farm construction period and, in terms of the effect on the land, only around four per cent "of the soil surface would require substantial levels of disturbance for concrete footings, access tracks and mounting piers".
