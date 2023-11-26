How binge watching baking shows led Mel to a booming business

SHE already has one successful business as an Indigenous artist, and now Mel Cox has opened her second, this time in a different field, but one where she still gets to showcase her artistic flair.
Baked!, Ms Cox's baking business was officially launched a few months ago, and since then, Ms Cox has been run off her feet creating a variety of tasty treats.
Anything you can think of, Ms Cox said she is willing to give it a crack.
She can make tarts, cakes, slices, biscuits, muffins, and more, in both regular and gluten free options.
"I just started off, and I wasn't going to do gluten free, but then so many people asked if I was doing gluten free and, so I went and bought new equipment, and thought 'I'm just going to do it'," she said.
"So I do gluten free Nutella tarts and caramel slices and other slices and muffins and lemon meringue. I'll have a go at anything."
This all began as a way for Ms Cox to combat mental health issues after leaving her job in child care.
Initially, she wanted to focus her time on creating more art, but, got sucked into a viewing vortex.
"I got bored and started binge watching all the baking shows," she said.
And it's clear that it was the right move for Ms Cox, who said she has been fulfilling orders daily.
"I got sick of doing it for myself, and so I started doing it for my family and then they got sick of it, so then I started doing it for my soccer team, and I gave my soccer team mixed boxes each," she said.
"So they've all been my taste testers and it's been going good since I opened."
Starting the business has also acted as a way for Ms Cox to connect with herself, and her family.
Growing up, Ms Cox would often watch both her mother and her grandmother creating clever cuisines in the kitchen, and wanted to follow in their footsteps.
"My mum and my grandma were always good bakers, so my mum is my go-to now for when something stuffs up," she said.
"My grandma passed away, but I will always remember her cooking. It was so good."
For anybody wishing to place an order with Baked!, they are encouraged to visit the Facebook page.
