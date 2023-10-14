Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

John Wayne Bonham in Bathurst Court after driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated October 15 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SMOKING a 'bong' then deciding to drive has spelt another conviction for a 25-year-old man, who found quitting drugs too "difficult".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.