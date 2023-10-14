SMOKING a 'bong' then deciding to drive has spelt another conviction for a 25-year-old man, who found quitting drugs too "difficult".
John Wayne Bonham pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 to driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
According to court documents, the Bell Place, Kelso resident was stopped behind the wheel of a car by police on Suttor Street in West Bathurst about 8.30pm on June 16 for random testing.
Bonham was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard Bonham gave a positive result to cannabis before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, he gave a second positive test result for the drug.
"Yeah, I had a bong a few days ago," Bonham told police.
The positive drug tests were later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters told the court her client "realises he should've known better" and explained the incident stemmed from Bonham's historical drug issues.
"He wants to stop but finds it difficult," Ms Masters said.
With this Bonham's third driving with drug charge in two months, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said there was hard work ahead for Bonham.
"There is a saying: 'you can't help those who don't want to help themselves'. You have to do the hard work," Ms Ellis said.
"I can promise you one thing; you will be back here with more charges if you don't."
Bonham was convicted and fined $800.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
