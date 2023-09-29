A RECENT El Nino declaration has some councillors considering the possibility of reintroducing water restrictions for the Bathurst region after less than a year.
The Bureau of Meteorology made its declaration on September 19, 2023, advising of an extended period of warm and dry weather starting in spring.
It also declared that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole was under way, which can shift rainfall away from Australia and would increase the likelihood of a drier than usual spring and summer.
When a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and El Nino occur together, their drying effect is typically stronger and more widespread across Australia.
Bathurst spent more than four years under some level of water restrictions, in response to drought conditions across the region, until they were finally scrapped in March, 2023.
Since then, Bathurst Regional Council has encouraged people to implement Water Smart actions at their homes and businesses. These actions are merely advice, and are not compulsory or enforceable.
However, mayor Jess Jennings and deputy mayor Ben Fry are both leaning towards the possibility of implementing modest water restrictions again in response to the seasonal forecasts.
Bathurst came very close to running out of water in 2020, with Chifley Dam dropping to as low as 29.3 per cent until a period of significant wet weather saw things turn around rapidly.
Knowing how quickly things can change, councillors are taking a far more cautious approach to water.
Cr Jennings said he was intending to raise the idea of a potential return to water restrictions with councillors "as soon as possible".
He believes the ultimate decision will come down to the expectations for rainfall in the summer months.
"In the first instance, I'd be leaning towards [water restrictions]," Cr Jennings said.
"Although, I do note that the El Nino forecasts for spring, while that is for hotter and drier conditions, my understanding is that, at the moment, the forecast for summer is for summer rainfall to return to the average.
"We may have a case where the spring is hotter and drier than usual, but the summer is back to average rainfall, so we need to balance those two out and make our decisions based on that.
"Yes, we need to start revisiting that whole issue of water restrictions, I believe."
Cr Fry is of a similar opinion.
"It's better to be safe than sorry, and we saw that in our last seasonal change when we had a few dry years that Bathurst, in reality, almost ran out of water," he said.
"And I have the feeling that back then, the council of the day could have acted a little quicker in terms of water restrictions, so we are always monitoring the situation and dam levels to make sure we are making the right decision at the right time."
He will be monitoring the rainfall in Bathurst throughout October and said that, if it doesn't amount to much, then councillors should have a serious discussion about introducing low-level restrictions.
"We don't want to get in the same position as we did last time," Cr Fry said.
"We do have the stormwater harvesting scheme coming online very shortly, which should boost our yield, but that will need a good wet season to actually tell us how that's going to affect our water supply moving forward.
"But, look, I'd rather err on the side of caution and make sure that we're acting diligently and quickly when it comes to our water."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.