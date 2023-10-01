ARE YOU ... Ready For It?
'It' being the Eras Tour Concert Film, which will be screened at Metro Cinemas Bathurst, from Friday, October 13, with 13 being Taylor Swift's favourite number.
The film will provide Swifties with the chance to catch all the action of the Eras tour.
This is especially exciting for any Swifties who missed out on tickets to the stadium concerts - because we can all remember the stress of Ticketek on Taylor Swift ticket day.
And it's all from the convenience of the local cinema, and for a much smaller price tag than attending the real deal.
But with this convenience, and the powerhouse that is Miss Swift, comes the fact that tickets to the concert film will also be hard to come by.
This is why General Manager for the Metro Cinemas Group, Mark Hewitt, is encouraging everyone to buy their tickets early.
This can be done by visiting the premises on Piper Street.
"I can't stress this enough, buy your tickets now, do not come on the day and expect to get one on the opening night, you will not get one," he said.
"I guarantee you that Friday the 13th will sell out, because that's her favourite number."
Tickets for the concert tour went on sale at the cinema on Wednesday, September 27, and in the first 48 hours, more than 100 tickets were sold.
Mr Hewitt said that there were people lined up at Metro to purchase their tickets as soon as they went on sale.
"Tickets went on sale yesterday, and we had people lined up yesterday morning," he said.
"There were a couple of parents with little kids, little girls. There was a dad, I think he was a Swiftie dad and he was quite concerned that he would miss out, and that was quite cute.
"We've sold over 120 tickets in two days."
To commemorate the momentous occasion, the staff at Metro will be channelling their inner Swiftie, and embracing the Red Era.
On the opening night of the Eras Tour Concert Film, staff will be donning Fedoras, and versions of the T-Shirts that Swift has been wearing over the course of her tour.
"The staff will be wearing some pretty cool shirts which I got made," Mr Hewitt said.
"They will be white shirts with red writing, and a black Fedora."
These shirts will say either, 'A Lot Going On At The Moment,' 'Who's Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew.' Or 'We Are Never Getting Back Together. Like Ever.'
Mr Hewitt said that Metro would encourage people attending to come dressed up in their favourite Taylor Swift Eras costume.
Whether representing Reputation, Folklore or Red, Swifties should be 'Fearless' when choosing their cinema attire.
Mr Hewitt said he would also encourage people to make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, and exchange jewellery with other Swifties in the cinema.
And though it is a very exciting opportunity for Taylor Swift fans, he urges everybody to be respectful of others in attendance, and the cinema as whole.
