AN early morning cruise turned into an unsuspecting bust for a man, who was caught with drugs inside of a police station.
Adam William Booth, 42, of Halsted Street, Eglinton fronted Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 to plead guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police were doing patrols of the Kelso area when they saw a red Holden Barina about 1am on August 29 and stopped it for testing, court papers said.
Booth gave police his driver's licence and participated in various roadside testing before he was arrested for another matter.
During a search at Bathurst Police Station, officers found a small plastic bag of crystal methamphetamine inside of Booth's wallet.
The court heard Booth explained he "shot up" the Friday before with the drug, which he claimed to not remember who or where he got it from.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court during sentencing that her client had begun to take drugs because he felt "distressed and upset" about family matters.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis then noted Booth had been released from prison not long before the incident, and said it was a "degree of frustration".
"I don't know what to say ... This is not how to start a new life," Ms Ellis said.
Booth was convicted and fined $400.
