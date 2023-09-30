Western Advocate
'Last three years have taken a toll': $3.1m to go to Bathurst roads

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 1 2023 - 9:36am, first published September 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FUNDING from the NSW Government will go towards fixing Bathurst's "poor" roads, following flooding and what Labor says was years of neglect from the Coalition.

