'Last three years have taken a toll': $3.1m to go to Bathurst roads

FUNDING from the NSW Government will go towards fixing Bathurst's "poor" roads, following flooding and what Labor says was years of neglect from the Coalition.
A big winner in the 2023-24 NSW Budget with the new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF), Bathurst Regional Council was handed $3,125,873 to help with urgent road and pothole repairs.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the money is much welcomed.
"The last three years have taken a serious toll," he said.
"Bathurst is extremely glad to see this new funding coming through, as well as what was previously committed.
"The basis on which it's been delivered I think is fair and equitable."
It's the most of any neighbouring council, with Lithgow City Council receiving $2,346,322, Oberon Council receiving $2,492,009 and Blayney Shire Council receiving $1,865,812.
The funding amount allocated to councils had been based on the total kilometres of regional and local roads each council was responsible for managing.
Cr Jennings said regional roads coming in and out of Bathurst will be prioritised.
"That's where a lot of damage has occurred," he said.
"They might not necessarily be the busiest road, but they're critical links for people to get in and out of town.
"There's no shortage of issues of where we're going to spend the money."
Cr Jennings was concerned that the lack of labour has been holding repairs up.
"Labour is definitely a concern but we have to skin this cat anyway we can," he said.
"I'll be making sure, moving heaven and earth, our council uses every single dollar of this as soon as possible.
"Whether it be our own teams, whether it be contracting, whether it be seeking support from Transport for NSW.
"Any of those options and any others will definitely be considered to get this money out the door because it has to happen now."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, said the new cash injection would enable councils to proceed with urgent road and pothole repairs.
"Whether it's fixing potholes, sealing roads, resurfacing or rehabilitating sections of road - this new fund will help councils undertake much needed work to repair their road networks," Ms Aitchison said.
"I am also pleased to see councils will be able to prioritise what roads to spend this new money and allocate it to where they believe the community need is greatest."
She said councils will receiving the funding by the end of 2023.
"That new investment will be in the bank accounts of councils later this year and they'll now be able to start work planning and preparing for road improvements that will make a big difference to the lives of their residents," Ms Aitchison said.
