At the very least, please do the research and make an informed decision

Our alternative prime minister Peter Dutton has a simple catchcry for no voters: "If you don't know, vote no."
Ever since I can remember, my parents and teachers would say: "If you don't know, then go and find out."
In later years, it became: "Go and research, gather the facts, analyse, make an informed decision and review. Don't be lazy and leave it to others."
But Mr Dutton would rather advise: "Don't get involved, just go back to the couch, watch the footy and order home delivered pizza. Don't bother to make an informed decision, just simply vote no."
I know that many no voters have made an informed decision and that is okay for them and fair enough.
But for an alternative prime minister to push for the dumbing-down of Australians and advocate a lazy decision is unforgivable.
We are supposed to be striving to be a smarter nation, not a dumber nation.
The USA is plagued by an educational system that fails to teach "critical thinking" (the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgement).
Lack of critical thinking leads people to blindly follow the views of others, such as politicians, shock jocks and spruikers.
I ask that no voters who don't know please read up on the arguments each way and then make an informed decision.
