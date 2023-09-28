Western Advocate
On The Tee | Pender marks move away with a brilliant performance

By Bathurst Golf Club
September 29 2023 - 7:00am
The departing Toni Pender left an indelible stamp on the club after firing a mighty 43 points to win Saturday's women's event from Zara Noonan (38) and Noelene Mashman (36).

