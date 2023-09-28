On The Tee | Pender marks move away with a brilliant performance

The departing Toni Pender left an indelible stamp on the club after firing a mighty 43 points to win Saturday's women's event from Zara Noonan (38) and Noelene Mashman (36).
We wish Toni and Keith well on their move to the coast.
Chris Warry (42) was victorious by a comfortable margin over Mark Gunning (39) and Tim McCrossin (38) while Club Captain Darryn Bruce saluted with the scratch prize on 34 points.
Michael Mashman was near perfect in registering 44 points to win B grade by two shots over Trevor Reece, Tom Mackey (40) picked up third and the scratch went the way of the mercurial John Curtis with 23 points.
Laura Caldwell (43) and Jenny Murray (39) formed a solid 1-2 in Sunday's stableford event, Dennis Besant (39) snuck in for third to fly the flag for the lads on a day of female dominance.
Mark Pinkerton loves his Thursday golf, and it showed after his 40 points gave him the top A grade honours over Brian Walsh (39) and Al Lamberton (37).
Darryn Bruce continued his good form to win the scratch on 31 points.
Andy Kajons was back to his best in compiling 42 points to hold off Alex Blackett by a shot in the battle for B grade, Greg Leseberg was whistling dixy after his 40 points gained third.
Twenty points enabled David Gates to win the scratch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.