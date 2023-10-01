Western Advocate
Our History

Dredging up some details about the tough work out there on the Turon | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 1 2023 - 5:00pm
OUR historic photo this week, from Albert Gregory's photographic glass negative collection, shows a river dredge on the Turon near Sofala. The dredge was operated by the dredge master, Mr Chisholm, who kept a keen eye on operations. The dredge here was working about a mile from Sofala.

When the Turon River Dredging Company started operations in early March 1901, it attracted a number of visitors to look over the process, including Messrs. J.J. Cohen MP, W.H. Webb and Alfred Rigby, as well as a representative of the Bathurst Free Press.

