Dredging up some details about the tough work out there on the Turon

When the Turon River Dredging Company started operations in early March 1901, it attracted a number of visitors to look over the process, including Messrs. J.J. Cohen MP, W.H. Webb and Alfred Rigby, as well as a representative of the Bathurst Free Press.
The dredge itself was a massive piece of machinery and was specially adapted for the class of country in which the dredging would work.
The type of dredge used on the Turon River was known as a "river" or "floating" dredge. The other type was a "traction" or "land-mining" dredge and incorporated wheels so it could be used on dry land.
Raising auriferous gravel brought many challenges from the start and some dredges required rebuilding or had to undergo major modifications before problems were solved.
Fortunately, by the time the dredges appeared on the Turon River, major problems had been worked out.
The men mostly worked 24 hours a day in three shifts of eight hours.
The dredge was initially lit at night by acetylene gas and, later, it was fitted with electric light.
Mostly, they closed down on Sundays. Sometimes there would be down days while awaiting parts for repairs.
All the dredges that were used on the Turon River had a draught of three feet or less, which was quite reasonable when one considers the engines, boilers and other machinery that they needed to carry.
Steam was generated by one or two steel boilers, these driving the 44 buckets on the band. Each bucket carried about 3.5 cwt of earth and water.
Special gearing was installed at the front of the dredge to raise and lower the ladder which rotated the buckets and moved the pontoon itself.
A large gantry, with its gear-pulleys, could raise or lower the ladder, which was constructed of steel. It had to hold a considerable weight, especially when all the upcoming chain of buckets was full.
Several other winches would be used on board to help with the mooring and the emergency anchor winch. The screenings chute could also be operated via a winch.
The engineer in the pilot house, quite often constructed from corrugated iron, could control many areas of the dredge, but this depended on the complexity of the design.
The dredge would be moored in a section of the Turon River and anchored to the shore with ropes.
All workmen needed to be alert while the gravel was being taken up, especially if they were working at bedrock.
As soon as the gold stopped at the bedrock, the dredge was moved sideways or forward to the next section.
The engineer and dredge hands would access the dredge via a rowboat, though there are photos of them going hand-over-hand on one of the securing ropes to get on board.
One person would keep his eye on the sluice box of the gold extracting machinery to make sure they were in the pay gravel. All this was run by one of the 29 horsepower boilers.
A tremendous body of water was brought to play upon the wash, which was carried into a screen.
Larger rocks were extracted and dumped before the finer gravel, sand, gold and water passed through the various perforations. The gold saving system was successful: the operators reported about 97 to 98 per cent.
One work period of 200 hours yielded just over 46 ounces of gold and another of 180 hours saw 39 ounces.
Some dredges were fitted with revolving screens, though I have not been able to ascertain if any dredges on the Turon River incorporated these.
