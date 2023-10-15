A SUSPICIOUS encounter with police came to an end for a woman with officers finding a stash of drugs in her handbag, a court has heard.
Vicki Majella Gay, 55, of Carcoar Street, Blayney was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 of having a prohibited drug.
Court documents state police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they spotted a blue Mazda 3 heading south along Rankin Street about 4.30pm on September 1.
Police drove in front of the car and saw Gay in the passenger seat, along with two others who - as mentioned in court papers - were known for drugs.
The vehicle was then stopped by police, who noticed Gay was trying to hide her face and avoid attention.
Due to her behaviour and the group's drug history, the vehicle was searched.
Inside of Gay's pink handbag, police found a container of crystal meth along with a number of clear plastic bags.
Gay told police the 2.04 grams of drugs were hers before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Gay aloud in open court, before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Gay was convicted and fined $400.
