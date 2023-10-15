Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Vicki Gay busted by Bathurst police with drugs in her handbag

By Court Reporter
Updated October 16 2023 - 9:43am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SUSPICIOUS encounter with police came to an end for a woman with officers finding a stash of drugs in her handbag, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.