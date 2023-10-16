A WOMAN who stole from people as she cleaned their homes has been slammed by a magistrate for her "disappointing" and "mortifying" behaviour.
Jaime Lee Greenfield, 39, of Macquarie Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 to stealing.
Greenfield was hired to clean a home on Parnham Street in West Bathurst on March 17, 2023, working from 9.45am until about 11.30am, court papers said.
Ten days later, the victim in the matter was told that Greenfield had stolen from another home she was hired to clean.
The victim then noticed a number of her belongings were missing, including a black Chanel handbag, multiple cameras, boots, and a console with games.
Police went to a home on Macquarie Street on August 10 to speak with Greenfield about the thefts.
The court heard she admitted to taking the victim's designer bag and a jar of coins.
Greenfield said she did it because there were limited shifts at work and she was short on money.
Disappointing was the word Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis used to describe Greenfield's behaviour, particularly when consideration was given to her "fairly comprehensive [criminal] history".
"You used a level of trust to steal. That is something you should be mortified by," Ms Ellis said.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters told the court her client "knows she did wrong" and mentioned the offending occurred shortly after the death of her partner.
Greenfield was placed on an 18-month community correction order and must do 150 hours of unpaid community service work to "repay her debt to society".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.