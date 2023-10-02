Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Regional Council asks for tolerance as flying foxes return

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 2 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst community is being asked to treat flying foxes, also known as bats, with tolerance and patience as they make their summer home in Machattie Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.