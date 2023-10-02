THE Bathurst community is being asked to treat flying foxes, also known as bats, with tolerance and patience as they make their summer home in Machattie Park.
The animals have appeared in the central business district (CBD) in large numbers in recent years and already they have shown up for the 2023-24 summer.
They were so problematic in 2017-18 that Bathurst Regional Council was considering deterrent and dispersal actions the following summer to move them on in response to the damage they were causing to trees.
Ultimately, council resolved to just implement additional cleaning as required, but councillors at the time continued to be concerned about the impact the flying foxes were having on the park.
These days, council is taking a more relaxed approach to the situation, learning to live with the summer visitors.
Council has joined the Little Aussie Battlers campaign, and is working closely with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment and WIRES Central West to deliver it in Bathurst.
The public awareness campaign aims to highlight the critical role of the flying fox in the survival of Australian bush.
It draws attention to two species of flying fox in the Bathurst region: the vulnerable grey-headed flying fox, and the little-red flying fox, which are protected by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act.
The grey-headed flying fox, which is extremely susceptible to climatic changes and loss of habitat, is now federally classed as vulnerable to extinction, with its national population declining by more than 30 per cent in the past few years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bathurst council hopes that, by creating more awareness in the community, residents and visitors will become more tolerant of the animals when they migrate to Machattie Park.
Mark Kimbel, council's manager of recreation, said the fragile colonies are only there for a small part of the spring and summer.
"Throughout the year, flying foxes migrate up and down eastern Australia, to wherever their feed plants are flowering, meaning local camp numbers fluctuate from season to season, year to year," he said.
"Like FIFO workers, flying foxes fly in and fly out, working the night shift and leaving their camps at dusk to feed on flowering or fruiting plants and trees, then spreading these seeds up to a 50-kilometre stretch of land every night before heading back to camp to sleep through the day.
"We hope our communities can allow these Little Aussie Battlers to continue to do their incredible job of maintaining the health of our magnificent Australian native forests and ensuring the wellbeing and survival of our unique Australian native flora and fauna."
More information about the animals can be found on council's website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.