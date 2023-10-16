Western Advocate
Corey Woodroffe in Bathurst Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
TESTING positive for drugs while behind the wheel of a car has cost a man $800 and time off the road.

