TESTING positive for drugs while behind the wheel of a car has cost a man $800 and time off the road.
Corey Benjamin Woodroffe, 53, of Rose Street, Wee Waa was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
According to court documents, Woodroffe was driving a silver Holden Astra along Lambert Street in Bathurst about 10am on April 24 when he was stopped by police.
Woodroffe was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard he was arrested after he gave a positive roadside reading for cannabis.
While in police custody, Woodroffe gave a second positive drug test for cannabis as well as methamphetamine.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain both drugs.
While reading documents aloud in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis made note of Woodroffe's prior driving unlicensed and drink-driving charges.
Ms Ellis then found the matter proved, and disqualified Woodroffe from driving for six months in addition to the fine.
