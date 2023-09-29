FINAL UPDATE: Traffic flowing again west of Bathurst after earlier crash

Traffic conditions have returned to normal after an earlier crash on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst.
A vehicle that had been on its side was taken from the scene on a tow truck and the witches' hats that had reduced the highway to one lane were packed up.
Police had been on the scene.
A vehicle that was on its side at a crash scene west of Bathurst on September 29 has been righted and placed on a tow truck.
The crash has reduced the Mitchell Highway at Dunkeld to one lane.
Traffic is banking up on either side of the crash scene before it is allowed to pass.
Stop/start traffic control remains in place and those using the road should factor in a delay.
A tow truck is on the scene of a crash on the Mitchell Highway at Dunkeld, west of Bathurst.
Traffic control is in place and only one lane of cars is being allowed through the crash scene at a time.
Police are also attending.
Signs are in place warning of traffic problems ahead a couple of kilometres before the crash scene.
