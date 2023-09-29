Western Advocate
FINAL UPDATE: Traffic flowing again west of Bathurst after earlier crash

By Newsroom
Updated September 29 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:59am
Final update:

Traffic conditions have returned to normal after an earlier crash on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst.

Local News

