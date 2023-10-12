WHILE works on the Cathedral of St Michael and St John are finished, the community is being called on to help fund the job.
With a majority of loans paid off, the parish committee is hoping to cover some of the remaining costs through a restoration appeal.
Members of the community can purchase raffle tickets, with $9000 worth of prizes available.
Peter Nugent, a member of the cathedral's restoration appeal, said it was important that works were taken out on the historic building, the oldest Catholic cathedral in the state.
"What happened, there's a water table running under the city of Bathurst and unfortunately the ground was unstable," he said.
"It would've been a real shame if we lost the Cathedral.
"To rectify the building issues, to maintain the stability for another 50-odd years or more, we had to spend a lot of money, somewhere in the vicinity of $9 million."
Mr Nugent is hoping the raffle will help raise funds to pay back some of the debt.
"We have a commitment to raise some funds just to help alleviate some of the debt," he said.
"A lot of that debt has already been paid, but we still have a bit to go.
"We just thought that we'd like to see the community of Bathurst would get behind us and see if we can raise a few dollars."
Mr Nugent explained the building had to be underpinned because of structural issues.
He's open a raffle can pay back some of the costs.
"They're not going to raise millions, but what it will do is it will help pay the interest," he said.
"It will help take some of the load off the Diocese and hopefully, not only the Catholic community but the Bathurst community will see that it's a worthwhile project that adds to not only the heritage of the city, but also the beautification of the city."
Tickets are $5 per ticket, $10 for three, $20 for six, $50 for 15 or $100 for 40.
First price is a $7000 homemakers package or $7000 travel package, while second is a $1500 Bathurst Mowerland and Heating voucher and third is a $500 Bathurst Prouds Jewellery gift voucher.
You can purchase a ticket for the raffle via the RaffleTix website.
