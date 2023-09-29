Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Things to Do

Bathurst business: ACM Connect Plus roadshow to help Central West businesses

Updated September 29 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Advocate sales media consultant Harmony Beric.
Western Advocate sales media consultant Harmony Beric.

BATHURST businesses will have the opportunity to get hands on with some of the latest digital marketing tools to connect with local audiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.