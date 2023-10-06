Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Little Athletics held a fun holiday clinic at Morse Park

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
October 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEFORE the official competition nights begin, Bathurst Little Athletics hosted a school holiday clinic to help the kids fine-tune their skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.