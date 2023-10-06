BEFORE the official competition nights begin, Bathurst Little Athletics hosted a school holiday clinic to help the kids fine-tune their skills.
From sprinting, to high jump, shot put and long jump, kids of all ages were practising their favourite athletic categories ahead of the season at Morse Park.
The first Little Athletics Bathurst competition night will take place on Monday, October 9, from 5pm, with kids aged 5-16 able to compete in a range of track and field events.
Whether you're looking for some fun outdoors, or you're a serious competitor, Little Athletics is designed to suit everyone.
The 2023/2024 season will run through until March 25, with a break through December and January for the Christmas holiday period.
More information can be found on the Bathurst Little Athletics website or Facebook page.
A Western Advocate representative attended the school holiday clinic and took some photos of the kids.
