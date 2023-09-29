AS the Great Race looms, the V8 Supercars Bathurst 1000 trophy tour rolled into Orange this week.
Orange's motor sport enthusiasts had the chance to get up close and personal with the famous Peter Brock Trophy and even try their hand at a pit stop.
As well, one of Brock's gloves was on display, there was a pit stop challenge for kids and adults and free tickets to Australia's biggest race were up for grabs.
V8 fans Rick and Sophie Jones were keen observers on the day.
Sophie snapped away as the father-daughter duo inspected the race cars on display.
"We follow the V8s and regularly attend Bathurst, so this was a good chance to see the actual trophy," Mr Jones said.
"I've never seen it like this before. It's not something you get to see every day, that's for sure.
"I first went to the Bathurst 1000 in 2000 and have been eight or nine times since."
While he doesn't follow one driver, he used to be a big Holden fan.
"I don't really have any favourite drivers," he said.
"I was a big Holden fan years ago, but I sort of sit on the fence now and just enjoy the spectacle."
Sophie has been attending the Bathurst 1000 since she was little and didn't hesitate to nominate her favourite driver - Ford's Chaz Mostert.
"He's pretty chill and used to be a Holden driver," she said.
"He's a good personality in the sport. He's good fun."
