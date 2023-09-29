It's a simple idea and the answer is clear. Let's embrace the opportunity

IT is concerning to me that what I believe is politically motivated and dishonest no campaigning has generated such confusion and fear about a very simple idea.
We are being asked to vote on the formation of a representative committee (The Voice) that may provide advice that will help Australia spend money more wisely to achieve better health and well-being and social justice for Indigenous Australians.
This Voice needs protection in the Constitution because Australia has a history of not listening.
Every one of us will have a story that will lead us to the question, born of frustration: "Why won't they (governments) listen?"
Well, the Voice is an answer to this question with the request for a voice coming from a majority of Indigenous Australians.
Governments do use advisory committees as a mechanism to help them guide policy. Why not for Indigenous Australians?
I am a medical doctor and public health physician who has worked for decades for rural, remote and Aboriginal communities.
I know what works and what doesn't when it comes to health care and it is clear to me that a representative voice, whether local, state or national, is enormously helpful in guiding the decision-making process.
Let's not allow others to fuel our negativity and fears for their own purposes, but rather let's embrace what is right, decent, sensible, clear, honest and in good faith.
This is about the soul of our nation. We have so much to learn. Let's listen!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.