It's a simple idea and the answer is clear. Let's embrace the opportunity | Letter

By Dr Elizabeth Barrett
September 29 2023 - 3:00pm
It's a simple idea and the answer is clear. Let's embrace the opportunity
IT is concerning to me that what I believe is politically motivated and dishonest no campaigning has generated such confusion and fear about a very simple idea.

