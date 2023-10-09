Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Cost-savings won't come from roads budget, councillor Warren Aubin says

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is confident road repair funding won't be part of negotiations when Bathurst Regional Council sits down to find cost-saving measures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.