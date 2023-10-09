COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is confident road repair funding won't be part of negotiations when Bathurst Regional Council sits down to find cost-saving measures.
Council will need to find further efficiencies and cost savings in its operations after plans for a potential special rate variation (SRV) were quashed in September, 2023.
New mayor Jess Jennings has said there will be some services that are impacted as a result of council having no extra income to draw on over the next 12 months as it continues to deal with the economic factors putting pressure on its budget.
Council has yet to identify what those services will be.
Cr Aubin, though, is confident the cost savings won't be coming for the road repairs budget.
He was always vehemently opposed to an SRV, and it's his view that road maintenance levels can be sustained without it.
"It's not that we're broke," he said.
"It's just one of those situations where, yes, we'll tighten our belt a bit, but we'll carry on business as usual and we'll still find funding sources available to get road repairs done.
"It's not a problem."
Roads in Bathurst continue to come under the microscope for their deteriorating surfaces, many being exacerbated by significant flooding in late 2022.
Cr Aubin has long been calling for more road repairs, and he says it's the state government that should be stepping up to help with roads that have problems more serious than a couple of potholes.
"We do pay over $500,000 a year to do pothole repairs, and that comes out of the council budget and always will," he said.
"But where we're talking about heavy patches and that sort of thing that need doing, obviously there is still money around from the governments for that sort of thing, and I think that's where we should be chasing money.
"I mean, gee whiz, we get hit enough by the state government with cost-shifting and that sort of thing, so I think it's only fair that we receive our fair share of money for doing our road repairs out of their funds."
While concerns have been raised that the new Labor government is city-focused, which Cr Aubin agrees with, there are some signs that regional communities aren't being forgotten.
Bathurst council has just received $3.1 million for road repairs under the new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund.
That money will be put towards urgent road and pothole repairs.
