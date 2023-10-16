GIVING up alcohol might be on the cards for a 26-year-old man, who was nabbed drink-driving for the second time.
Bradley Smith of Diamond Close, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to mid-range PCA.
Court documents state police were doing patrols of the Bathurst area when they pulled up behind a black Holden Commodore at the William Street traffic lights about 9.25pm on July 29.
The vehicle, driven by Smith, accelerated harshly as it turned into Durham Street before it went through a second set of lights.
Police followed Smith onto Sydney Road, where he then was pulled over.
After Smith gave police his licence, he was subject to an alcohol breath test and gave a positive result.
He told police he had two drinks at The Oxford Hotel early that night before he was arrested for drink-driving.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, Smith gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.135.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters told the court her client had a "confronting wake up call" about drink-driving after he completed the Traffic Offenders Program.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis then floated the idea of Smith giving up alcohol, with this his second PCA charge.
"The reading is high and your driving is what caught the attention of police," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm only dealing with you having been caught twice. You need to think about whether this has gone on more than that."
Smith was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once Smith's disqualification period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 24 months.
