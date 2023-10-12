Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Watch

Metro Cinemas Bathurst is undergoing both internal and external renovations

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:59am, first published October 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metro Cinemas Bathurst is undergoing a variety of renovations. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Metro Cinemas Bathurst is undergoing a variety of renovations. Picture by Alise McIntosh

FRESH paint, new air conditioning units, and state-of-the-art laser projectors are all a part of the renovations for Metro Cinemas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.