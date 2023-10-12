FRESH paint, new air conditioning units, and state-of-the-art laser projectors are all a part of the renovations for Metro Cinemas.
If you've driven along Piper Street recently, you may have noticed the scaffolding that's covering the front of the Metro building.
This is all so that the cinemas can undertake a refurbishment.
One that's been 15 years in the making.
According to general manager for the Metro Cinemas Group, Mark Hewitt, the renovations for the cinema are purely to give the facade a bit of a refresh.
"Out the front ... we're putting in all that Colorbond, that fancy rippled sheeting," he said.
The building will also be getting a fresh paint job, with a mix of "trendy" colours, including dark grey, creams, and whites.
These will all match the prominent red feature wall that has become synonymous with Metro Cinemas.
There has also been work undertaken inside the building.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We're updating the exterior, and putting in new air-conditioning units in the front half of the building," Mr Hewitt said.
And the most exciting new addition of all, is the new laser projector that will be used to screen films in Cinema 3.
All other cinemas will be fitted with the technology before the end of the year.
"We've just put in a new laser projector," Mr Hewitt said.
"It's a pure light, and it's the best picture you will ever see. The picture quality is absolutely out of this world, you will not get a better quality picture than the laser projectors."
The next cinema to receive the pure-light projector, will be Cinema 1, which also happens to be one of the most impressive theatres in the region.
"The Cinema 1 screen is the largest regional cinema in NSW for the size of the screen and the cinema capacity," Mr Hewitt said.
This is all to ensure an exceptional viewing experience, which is already enhanced by the audio system inside the building.
The sound is controlled by speakers at the back of the screen.
This sound is then projected to two small speakers either side of the screen, and the sound bounces between the two.
The sound hits the back of the silver screen, and reverberates throughout the theatre.
"That's why it's called the silver screen," Mr Hewitt said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
--
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.