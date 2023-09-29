The special rate variation has gone, but the problems of council's financial sustainability remain

RE: Council's financial sustainability.
I may have been one of the few people in the room at the September 19 5.30pm info session at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre for the now abandoned special rate variation (SRV) who wasn't a business owner or a pensioner, two groups steadfastly opposed to the SRV due to incapacity to pay.
At the consultation, I learnt that our community has been living beyond its means, in the sense that we have enjoyed and expect council services that we are not necessarily fully paying for.
The availability and maintenance of council services are a significant part of what I and my family have enjoyed about living in Bathurst for almost 20 years.
Add in higher-than-normal inflation and it would seem that the problem with council's (ongoing) financial sustainability still remains.
How are we going to address this?
