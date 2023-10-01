Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

More information on RFS truck that rolled on White Rock Road

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) members remain in hospital following an accident on White Rock Road, when the tanker rolled en route to a grass fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.