THREE NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) members remain in hospital following an accident on White Rock Road, when the tanker rolled en route to a grass fire.
Emergency services were called around 11am on Saturday, September 30, after reports an RFS truck had rolled.
A NSW RFS spokesperson said the crew was responding with lights and sirens to a grass fire at the end of White Rock Road, which ended up being a notified burn.
Multiple Emergency Service teams attended the scene, including ambulance crews, with paramedics treating the six RFS members who were travelling in the tanker when it rolled.
A lady in her 20s was treated for head and chest injuries before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
She remains in hospital under observation.
A man in his 40s was treated for leg and chest injuries and airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
He remains in hospital with multiple leg fractures.
Two men in their 50s were taken by road ambulance to Orange Hospital, with one remaining under observation with broken ribs.
The two RFS members with minor injuries were taken to Bathurst hospital and released.
A NSW Ambulance Media representative said all patients were conscious and breathing at the scene.
The Police Crash Investigation team remained at the scene until 9pm on Saturday night, carrying out the standard protocols following an accident.
Police will provide a report.
