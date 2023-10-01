Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Bathurst's Milla Cole, Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen set for NSW Girls Under 15 Youth Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 1 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Milla Cole, Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen will look to help lift Western to a Cricket NSW Under 15s Youth Championships title from this Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
'Done being mediocre': City targets finals with young guns 'ready to explode'
Bathurst City's Matthew Holmes, Liam Cain and Blake Kreuzberger are part of the Redbacks' young brigade. File pictures
Your BOIDC season preview for the 2023/24 season.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Le Brocq has a great chance to claim his first Bathurst podium
Jack Le Brocq comes to the Bathurst 1000 sitting eighth in the Supercars Championship.
The Matt Stone Racing driver sits eighth in the championship.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.