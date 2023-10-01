BATHURST'S Milla Cole, Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen will look to help lift Western to a Cricket NSW Under 15s Youth Championships title from this Tuesday.
The City Colts Cricket Club trio are among Western's 13-player squad for the tournament, where the team will play seven T20 matches at Singleton.
Western were one of the front runners at the tournament last season, where they dropped just a single game on their way to a runner-up finish.
It's a new-look squad for Western this time around.
Captain Olivia Dimmick, Stephen, Cole and Lily Railz are the only returning players from last year's team who are back for another attempt with the 15s side.
They'll be the quartet that Western will turn to the lead the way, as a younger squad tries to emulate last season's efforts.
Stephen's father Matt, who is assistant coach for Western, said it's not all about the results for this team but more about trying to develop skills and further the girls game in the region.
"It's really exciting for them and another great opportunity to just play more cricket. The more cricket they learn about how the game is played the more they enjoy it and the better they get," he said.
"It was an eye opening experience at this tournament last year for a couple of the younger kids but they did a really good job.
"Those girls who are back will know what to expect but this year will be very different. We had a lot of older girls in the side last year but a lot of those girls - even though they're still eligible - have moved up to play in the State Challenge, which is higher honours again.
"The girls who are back probably have a bit more responsibility on their shoulders to try and help the younger girls coming through."
All Stephen wants to see from the team at Singleton is good teamwork and a full effort performance.
"We'll make sure there's absolutely zero pressure on the girls. It's just about going in there and enjoying some extra cricket," he said.
"I'm not sure how enjoyable cricket in 38 degrees will be for them but we'll definitely find something fun to do in the afternoon, maybe get into a pool," he laughed.
Stephen, Shoemark and Dubbo's Railz were all a part of NSW's School Sports Australia Under 12s Girls Cricket Championships victory at Darwin back in June.
Although they step up significantly in age group for their Singleton campaign the NSW representative trio are sure to form an important core for Western.
Western starts their campaign on Tuesday at 10am with a game against the Northern Inland Bolters and return later in the day at 2pm to face North Coast.
WESTERN: Olivia Dimmick (c), Rachel Grimmond, Milla Cole, Adelina Grant, Poppi Stephen, Evie Peart, Lily Railz, Charlotte Shoemark, Holly Maslin, Lainey Waker, Vashti Williams, Georgia Allen, Jacqueline Hutchison
