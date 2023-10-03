Western Advocate
Will Brown and Jack Perkins determined to get onto Mount Panorama podium after missing out at Sandown

By Alexander Grant
October 4 2023 - 9:00am
WILL Brown was a little over three minutes away from securing back-to-back podium finishes at Sandown when an off track excursion saw him forced to settle for fourth place in the latest round of the Supercars Championship.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

