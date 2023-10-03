WILL Brown was a little over three minutes away from securing back-to-back podium finishes at Sandown when an off track excursion saw him forced to settle for fourth place in the latest round of the Supercars Championship.
It's a moment that's left the Erebus Motorsport driver determined to strike back this Sunday in the Bathurst 1000, where he and co-driver Jack Perkins will once again be on a mission to put themselves right in the mix for a victory at the pointy end of the race.
There's not just a Bathurst win on the cards for Brown this weekend but the championship race also remains alive and well for him with five races left on the calendar.
He sits fourth in the championship, 294 points behind leader and teammate Brodie Kostecki, which means it's not in the realms of impossibility that Brown can jump up the standings if things go his way.
At the age of just 25 this will be the sixth Bathurst 1000 start for Brown.
But of all those attempts this is the first time that Brown comes to Mount Panorama behind the wheel in one of the fastest cars on the grid.
"It's exciting heading into Bathurst knowing that you've got a real shot at winning the race," Brown said.
"We've had a fantastic year with four race wins and getting provisional pole at Sandown for the start of the enduros. We didn't convert that, but it's really exciting to get into Bathurst.
"The car's been really good and the guys have been doing an excellent job. We just have to make sure that we're keeping up that race pace, and it'll be the first time at Bathurst for these cars so you never know what could happen.
"We all joke that Bathurst chooses the winner. There always seems to be something that makes or breaks your day."
Brown put down his Sandown incident to a unfortunate double downshift.
Outside of that moment and some degradation issues there was little for the team to feel uncertain about during the race.
"We struggled a little bit with tyre life, which is something that we've worked out after the race. We're confident that we're heading up to Bathurst with a car that can win," Brown said.
"Erebus has always been really strong at Mount Panorama. I've always enjoyed the track. I got provisional pole there in 2021 in my first ever year in the main game, so there's no dramas heading into the weekend."
Brown has showed great pace at Bathurst during his career but hasn't been able to covert that into a strong finish.
Of his five starts in the Great Race last year's 10th place is his best result.
He and co-driver Jack Perkins link up for the third straight year as an endurance round combination and it's a pairing that Brown feels is super productive.
"Jack and I get along really well and it's great having him driving the car," he said.
"tickford "Unfortunately our Bathursts have been hindered due to a crash off the start or a mechanical. We're not looking at previous results at all. We know we've got the pace and I'm really looking forward to driving with him again."
This is set to be Brown's last Bathurst 1000 attempt with Erebus before he makes the move to Triple Eight Racing in 2024.
