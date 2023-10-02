THE Bathurst Airport weather station failed to get into single figures overnight for the first time in five months as an October hot spell kicked off.
It's set to be broken later this week, however, in a most dramatic way.
The airport - which has more complete figures than the weather station - got down to 11 degrees around dawn on Monday morning, October 2 after still being up around 20 degrees just before 10pm the night before.
The last time the airport had recorded a double digit overnight minimum was way back at the end of April before a cold May in the Bathurst region in which the highest minimum was 8.4 degrees and the lowest was -4.3.
Monday, October 2
After recording 30.4 degrees on Sunday, October 1, Bathurst is set for the same on Monday and Tuesday before the spell is broken on Wednesday.
At this stage, the Bureau of Meteorology says 20 to 30 millimetres is possible as a change comes through from the west and gives the dry state a soaking.
Bathurst is then set to struggle to just 14 degrees on Thursday - which would be the city's coldest day since September 10.
Meanwhile, the last time Bathurst had three consecutive days of 30 degrees or over was back in our unseasonably warm mid-March.
The hot spell in Bathurst has coincided with the start of the fire danger period for this local government area and it comes after a dry September in which just 17.6 millimetres was recorded at the airport weather station.
