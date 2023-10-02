Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

October 2 overnight temperature was Bathurst's hottest since April 2023

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dramatic dawn. Picture by Gillian Gates.
A dramatic dawn. Picture by Gillian Gates.

THE Bathurst Airport weather station failed to get into single figures overnight for the first time in five months as an October hot spell kicked off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.