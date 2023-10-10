THE ST Stanislaus' College class of 1983 came together to celebrate 40 years since finishing school at a recent reunion.
Approximately 40 ex-Stannies students attended the event, which was held on Saturday, September 30, at the Panorama Hotel in Bathurst.
From 2pm onwards, the former classmates gathered together and shared in a beverage, while regaling each other with tales from the old school yard, and from the 40 years that followed.
People travelled from all across the state to catch up with old mates, and come back to the place they once called home.
The day was organised by Simon Favero, who said that the cohort tries to get together every five years to celebrate the good old days.
