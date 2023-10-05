Another way to prepare for a warming climate is to review the plants in your garden, and only buy new plants that can withstand a little frost in the winter, and very hot, dry conditions in summer. You need to steer clear of those plants that require regular watering in order to survive, because in times of drought, it's difficult to keep these alive. While the use of greywater can assist, greywater contains soap, detergents and other contaminants, which can cause damage to the soil and plants over extended periods. For more information on the safe use of greywater, visit Sustainable Gardening Australia (https://www.sgaonline.org.au/) and search "greywater".