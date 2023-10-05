This new gardening column is planned to appear fortnightly, and will aim to provide seasonal information about what needs doing in the garden in the current month, how we may need to change our gardening practices in line with a warming climate, and tips on growing your own food.
Spring - such an exciting time of the gardening calendar.
This year, spring is forecast to be warmer and drier than it has been for the past few years, which means that we need to prepare for a hot, dry summer with a good layer of mulch. One way to do this is to cover any bare soil with a layer of newspaper, at least four pages thick, and then weigh the newspaper down with a layer of mulch such as pea straw, lucerne or even grass clippings.
You can also weigh the mulch down with the odd old brick just until it has settled because a strong wind can sometimes undo all your hard work! This method of mulching serves the dual benefit of keeping the soil moist and weed free, and also feeding the soil as the paper and mulch break down.
It is important to wet the soil thoroughly before you start, and to wet the newspaper and finally the mulch as you go. This ensures that you are trapping the water in, and not keeping it out!
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Another plant commonly seen at this time of the year is probably not welcomed by many and that is the common dandelion. Where dandelions have already invaded, it's worth remembering that do have some benefits. They have been flowering since very early spring, and providing foraging insects, such as bees, with nectar at a time when there is little else about. They also have very long tap roots which are excellent soil aerators, helping to loosen compacted soil. Finally, their long roots draw nutrients up from deep below the topsoil.
This last benefit is one of the reasons why your dandelions shouldn't go into the council green bin. Just pull them out, break them up (being sure to remove any flower heads as they will continue to mature into a "dandelion clock" even after the plant has been dug up), and either leave them on top of the soil/mulch to rot down, or transfer them to your compost heap or bin.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Left on the surface of the soil the nutrients in their roots will become available to other plants as they break down. Also, in the compost bin, dandelion leaves act as an accelerator, helping to speed up the composting process.
Another way to prepare for a warming climate is to review the plants in your garden, and only buy new plants that can withstand a little frost in the winter, and very hot, dry conditions in summer. You need to steer clear of those plants that require regular watering in order to survive, because in times of drought, it's difficult to keep these alive. While the use of greywater can assist, greywater contains soap, detergents and other contaminants, which can cause damage to the soil and plants over extended periods. For more information on the safe use of greywater, visit Sustainable Gardening Australia (https://www.sgaonline.org.au/) and search "greywater".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.