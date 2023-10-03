Western Advocate
The O'Connell Hotel will be opening on Friday, October 6

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 3 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
ALMOST two years have passed since the doors of the O'Connell Hotel have been open to the public, but that's all about to change.

