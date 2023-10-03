ALMOST two years have passed since the doors of the O'Connell Hotel have been open to the public, but that's all about to change.
As of Friday, October 6, O'Connell residents will finally be able to attend their local stomping ground for a feed, a beer, and a bit of banter.
And it's the perfect timing for the hotel, as the opening will coincide with one of the biggest events in the Bathurst calendar, the Bathurst 1000.
The hotel was purchased in March 2023, by the JB Hospitality Group, and ever since, the group has been working hard to ensure the condition of the hotel was perfect before announcing a reopening.
But now that day has come, and communications and operations manager of the JB Hospitality Group, Nathan Johnston is counting his lucky stars.
"We're really lucky to be able to open for the Bathurst race weekend," he said.
"The O'Connell Hotel has traditionally been very popular with the racegoers; a lot of them like to stay out around O'Connell.
"So, because of race weekend, we've just decided to go all hands on deck and open our doors, because it is such a significant event for the O'Connell and Bathurst region."
The hotel will be opening from 3pm, and patrons can expect to get a taste of the new menu, and to quench their thirst from one of the newly installed beer taps.
"This Friday, we are simply opening the doors. There's not going to be any other formalities, other than, come in, see the pub, and have a feed and have a drink," Mr Johnston said.
Though the pub will be open to the public from Friday, there will be an official launch party to be announced.
This will most likely take place in November.
"We do have a lot planned for the official opening, there will be live music and we will probably have some free finger food and that kind of thing," Mr Johnston said.
Mr Johnston said that he also hopes for some prominent public figures to be there for the grand opening, including Paul Toole and members from the Oberon council.
Until then, Mr Johnston said he is looking forward to welcoming O'Connell residents back to their local.
"The Hotel has been such an important hub for the O'Connell community, so this is an opportunity to just come and reconnect with everyone," he said.
"We know there are locals that haven't been able to connect with their community in the way that they want because the pub is not open, so I know they are going to be the first ones through the door."
"We're just looking to welcome back all the familiar faces."
In addition to the hotel reopening, the accommodation and campground on the premises will also be reopening to the public.
Anybody wishing to enquire about these facilities is encouraged to message the O'Connell Hotel via the Facebook page.
