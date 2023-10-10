THE long weekend high tea in the heritage ballroom at Abercrombie House attracted guests from as far away as Sydney and parts of Victoria.
They enjoyed sweet and savoury treats, leaf tea and plunger coffee set to the melody of live harp music before taking a stroll through the gardens around the house.
The next high tea event at the historic house is scheduled for Boxing Day.
The Western Advocate stopped by the long weekend high tea and had the chance to meet and take photos of some of the guests.
