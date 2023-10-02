I WAS saddened to hear of the passing of former Labor Bathurst City councillor Paul Haysom.
Paul and I both served as board members of Bathurst Community Transport Group and on the Bathurst Base Hospital Health Council and we both strived to empower and advance our community, especially those community members who had fallen on hard times and were part of the low socio-economical areas in our city.
He was a whole good man.
My love to his wife Judy. He will be missed.
