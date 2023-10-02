Western Advocate
He was a good man and he will be missed by this community | Letter

By Wudhadhuray Ray Wilson
Updated October 2 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Paul Haysom (centre) pictured with Lions Club of Bathurst's Jenny Ellis and Gavan Ellis in 2021.
I WAS saddened to hear of the passing of former Labor Bathurst City councillor Paul Haysom.

