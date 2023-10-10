A BATHURST businessman and council critic has praised the decision to abandon a supersized rates increase, but has warned that the city's CBD still needs a lot of work for it to be revived.
Peter Rogers - who has previously had signs promoting Bathurst designed and printed so they can be placed in empty CBD stores - says the proposed big rates rise would have been the final straw for many businesses.
Bathurst Regional Council initially announced a preferred 70 per cent rate increase over two years, before offering a number of rate increase options for community consultation.
Following a rally in Kings Parade and public anger over the rise, the special rate variation was abandoned altogether at council's most recent monthly meeting.
"Thank god there's been a bit of common sense come through," Mr Rogers said.
"We've already got 70-odd empty shops and there's some only just hanging in.
"They haven't even had a chance to recover from COVID."
Mr Rogers said he received numerous phone calls from business owners who were very worried when the initial rate rise was proposed.
He said they told him that if the 70 per cent increase went ahead, it would be the final straw and they would have to sell.
Given the increased cost of living, inflation, rent and electricity all skyrocketing, such a massive rate rise would have been the breaking point for many locally-owned shops, Mr Rogers said.
"I don't know whether a lot of people know how commercial rates work. In a lot of instances, they've done a deal where if a rate rise comes through, that's paid by the tenant," he said.
"Imagine if our rates went up 70 per cent. If it's a coffee shop, how many extra coffees would you have to sell just to be in the same position?
"How many shoes if you're a shoe shop? Or myself with the car wash - how many extra cars would we have had to wash just to be in the same position?
"The other problem is our land tax is going through the roof; that's going to be a big killer."
Though the supersized rates increase is off the table, Mr Rogers said council still needs to look at what can be done to help local businesses thrive.
Business closures have been ongoing since COVID, with many buildings remaining vacant, and Mr Rogers said this is not a good look for Bathurst.
"You might notice now in town a lot of the businesses are not really shops. We've actually got members of parliament in the CBD, which is unheard of," he said.
"Then you've got accountants or mortgage brokers or finance advisers, and they're not shops, they're not going to encourage people to come in from out of town and go shopping for the day.
"You lose that atmosphere and you just become a business CBD."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.