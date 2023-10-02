RE: Options for funding Hereford Street upgrade discussed with Premier (September 27).
There is no problem with Hereford Street, per se.
The problems lie at each end of it.
One is called the Edgell Bridge, the other is called Trinity Roundabout.
I leave the Edgell Bridge problem to posterity, as has every other party which has looked at it.
Trinity Roundabout, on the other hand, can be improved, as I have stated in many letters to the paper, by the addition of long slip lanes on each of the four corners, and marking the roundabout as dual lane, so that traffic going straight ahead can stay left, and traffic turning right can use the right-hand lane for the appropriate period.
It's not hard, it works in many places, and it's quite common in the ACT.
If anyone cares to do it, simply standing at the intersection during the morning or afternoon peak periods will show the problem quickly.
Traffic approaching Trinity Roundabout from all directions is forced to slow to a crawl before entering the roundabout.
Traffic leaving the roundabout in all directions flows normally and at or near the speed limit as it wishes.
This is very evident in the afternoon peak from around 3pm on school days.
Traffic leaving the city backs up on Hereford Street as far back as Edgell Lane and further west on occasions.
But it is no fault of poor Hereford Street!
The blockage is at Trinity Roundabout. Always.
I live nearby and use it often.
