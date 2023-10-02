It's one thing to have plenty of big names in your team, it's another to be able to put it all together on the field.
But Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) haven't had any issues with that at this year's Koori Knockout and the star-studded side is now one win away from glory.
After some dominant showings across Saturday and Sunday at Tuggerah, WAR won through to the Koori Knockout final on Monday morning after a dominant semi-final performance against La Perouse Panthers 1.
WAR won 32-12, with halves Tyrone Roberts and Braydon Trindall - both with plenty of NRL experience - pulling the strings while fullback Matt Milsom finished with a hat-trick.
The WAR squad features a host of big names, with Blake Ferguson, Jesse Ramien, Brian Kelly and Treymain Spry all living up to the hype while Peter McDonald Premiership players like Jack Kavanagh, Clay Priest and Alex Bonham have slotted in well around them.
Aidan Ryan, Claude Gordon, Luke Thompson and captain Bailey Hartwig all add to the western area presence in the side which hails from the largest nation group in NSW for Indigenous people.
Ramien and Roberts both scored in the win over La Perouse while Kelly ran riot on the left edge throughout the 60-minute semi-final.
The comfortable victory means WAR will take on Walgett Aboriginal Connection in Monday afternoon's final after the powerhouse side won the morning's first semi-final.
Roberts, Kelly and Spry all spent time together at the Gold Coast Titans in the past and the halfback was enjoying bringing some old combinations back at Tuggerah.
"It's awesome," Roberts told NITV after the semi-final win.
"You play with them at the elite level and then to play Knockout, it just comes together. We feed off each other and share the knowledge with the younger generation coming through."
While there was plenty of strikepower in attack for WAR, the strength in defence was vital as La Perouse overcame a scrappy to start to apply plenty of pressure.
WAR held firm though and after Milsom's double and a fantastic leaping effort from Ramien after a perfect Trindall kick helped them to a 24-6 half-time lead, they did what they needed to in an often fiery second half to get the job done.
"It's a credit to the boys to keep turning up. That's what the Knockout is all about," Roberts said, his side having played in warm conditions across all three days.
"We had to be disciplined. We couldn't give them easy yardage. 'Tricky' (Trindall) did a lot of good finishes to set the platform."
Walgett is a six-time Knockout champion while Monday afternoon's final will be something new for WAR.
The side was knocked out by Wellington-based Nanima Common Connection last year but it's improved roster has helped it advance in 2023.
The final between WAC and WAR is at 2.40pm on Monday and will be broadcast live on SBS.
