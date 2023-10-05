An architecturally designed dream

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday October 6: 238C Eglinton Road, Abercrombie:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 238C Eglinton Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled on a private 911 square metre battle-axe block, away from the hustle and bustle of the main road, 238C Eglinton Road is a dream eco-conscious residence.
This architectural marvel harmoniously marries the allure of Palm Springs with innovative solar passive design, redefining contemporary living, and listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said that new owners would step into a world where luxury and sustainability coexist. "An inspection is an absolute must.
"238C Eglinton Road is more than just a property, it's a lifestyle choice," he said. "Seize the opportunity to call this exquisite eco-oasis your home and truly appreciate the craftsmanship and eco-conscious design of this masterpiece."
The stunning home boasts an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area, which is accentuated by a sunken lounge, creating an inviting and spacious atmosphere. The gourmet kitchen is adorned with sleek stone benches, top-tier appliances, and a fantastic walk-in pantry, making it a haven for culinary enthusiasts.
A separate home theatre, equipped with built-in surround sound and projector, promises unforgettable movie nights, plus there is a convenient study nook or home office near the entrance for your productivity needs.
There are three generously sized bedrooms, one with a built-in robe while the other two offer walk-in robes. The main bedroom also provides a convenient, private ensuite, and the bedrooms can all access the rear deck area.
Grant said buyers shouldn't miss the opportunity to own this stunning property. "Imagine yourself living in luxury and enjoying the comforts of modern living.
"Wake up to the northerly sun and breathtaking views of the Macquarie River from the comfort of your bedroom or the main living area," he said. "This home is not only beautiful but smart, featuring cutting-edge technology with Alexa voice-controlled advancements to streamline your life."
The home provides split-system heating and air conditioning to ensure year-round comfort, while the extensive outdoor and deck areas provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining friends and family.
The fully-enclosed yard is a green oasis, meticulously landscaped to create a tranquil and private retreat, and an oversized, double-garage with internal access, makes parking a breeze.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.