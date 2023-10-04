THIS week's column is dedicated to the villages of Bathurst and their local communities.
To butcher an old saying that still rings true, "it takes a village to raise a councillor", and the same probably goes for a new mayor.
In keeping with this principle, I want to hear every village's story - told by the locals.
To this end, I'd like to invite every village community to the first-ever "Conference Of The Villages" to be held in Bathurst on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
As all the villages know, council has limited resources to service village needs, and this is not about to change any time soon with the scrapping of the recent special rate variation, which was in part targeted to expand village maintenance and address backlogs.
So, how can council help the villages if it's cash-poor?
The best way council can support the villages in the short term is to help them to help themselves.
Based on previous career experience as a statewide co-ordinator of the NSW dairy industry, I actively networked farmers and their regional groups with each other to produce positive local benefits that strengthened local communities both individually and collectively.
For example, better connected villages would be better placed to secure grant funding to improve local lifestyles, livelihoods and landscapes for villagers and visitors alike.
It won't cost much for council to host a conference of this kind because we can use the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), where I have booked City Hall.
This first Conference of Villages is suggested to run as follows - but I am very open to local suggestions to make it as relevant as possible:
If you and your village like the idea of this first-ever Conference of Villages, please contact my office on 6333 6205 to register your interest and RSVP list.
VALE Paul Haysom - a great Bathurstian, a long-serving councillor, a good mate and personal mentor, a dedicated volunteer who only last fortnight was awarded Lions Club 2023 Central West Volunteer plus NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year.
