Vandals have destroyed abducted Bathurst teen Jessica Small's memorial

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 3 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:02am
Rebecca Small, whose sister Jessica was abducted from Kelso almost 26 years ago, holding the broken, vandalised pieces of the plaque from her memorial.
VANDALS have destroyed a memorial to missing Bathurst teenager Jessica Small, devastating her family and leaving them to wonder why.

