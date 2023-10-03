Western Advocate
Watch

A koala has been spotted in the bush land at Mount Panorama, Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
October 3 2023 - 1:30pm
IT'S THAT time of year again, where thousands of people travel to Mount Panorama to be a part of Bathurst 1000 festivities, but this year, there has been an unexpected visitor.

Local News

