IT'S THAT time of year again, where thousands of people travel to Mount Panorama to be a part of Bathurst 1000 festivities, but this year, there has been an unexpected visitor.
Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation (WIRES) has been called to Mount Panorama twice recently, to attend to a koala.
The furry friend has been spotted in the trees, and walking across the track, and WIRES volunteers have been working hard to track its movements.
This is all to ensure that the koala is able to make it through race week unscathed, particularly considering the fact that it was recently removed from the road by a concerned wildlife warrior.
But with the big race coming up, concerns for the safety of the animal are mounting.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
However, according to WIRES spokesperson, John Grant, the universal love of koalas is what will be its saving grace.
"We have found that since COVID, people have really taken a lot of notice of the wildlife around us, and people are very appreciative of that wildlife," he said.
"Everybody loves koalas, so we're not really concerned. We know that there is going to be enough people there that if it does happen to get itself into some sort of difficult situation, we will no doubt be called."
Though Mr Grant said that he wasn't concerned about the welfare of the koala, he had an important message for members of the public, and anybody who may be attending the Bathurst 1000.
"The main message is to please keep your distance," he said.
"We advise people to please keep their voices down, and to call WIRES, and let them know that a koala has been spotted, because we report it all to the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and it helps to know that it is there.
"And the big rule is, don't try to move them on, and if you have dogs, try to contain them because dogs and koalas don't mix too well."
It's a rare sighting for Bathurst, as koala colonies in the area are known to be further along the outskirts of town, but it is believed that current climate conditions could be responsible for the unexpected guest.
Extreme weather can cause koalas to be flushed out of bush land, and Mr Grant believes that this may be one reason as to the recent sighting.
Another reason may be because of koala breeding season.
"They get pushed out of the territories they are in by the older males and they have to go out and find their own patch of soil," Mr Grant said.
"It might just be looking for love in all the wrong places."
Though the koala hasn't been spotted for a few days, Mr Grant said he would still encourage anybody in the area to keep an eye out, and be vigilant in case the cute creature comes out of the woodwork.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.