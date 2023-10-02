Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Good News

Penrith Panthers award grants to junior Group 10 clubs after NRL grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is there anything Penrith Panthers can't do?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.