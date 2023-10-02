UPDATE: Highway traffic still heavy around Mount Vic, Blackheath, transport centre says

4PM UPDATE:
THE Transport Management Centre says traffic remains heavy on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains as Sydneysiders return home after the long weekend.
In its 3.45pm update, the centre said eastbound traffic is heavy on the highway from Mount Victoria to Blackheath and Medlow Bath, which was the same section affected when the centre issued its 1.45pm traffic alert.
Live Traffic cameras from Katoomba and Hazelbrook weren't showing any major traffic jams as of 4pm.
EARLIER
HEAVY holiday traffic is being reported on the Great Western Highway as the traditional long weekend exodus from the Central West begins.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 1.45pm that traffic was heavy from Mount Victoria to Blackheath and Medlow Bath on the highway.
Live Traffic is also warning motorists to expect delays around Blackheath, which is traditionally a highway pinch point.
Delays on the highway have been more than an hour-and-a-half in the past when there are problems on the alternative Bells Line: at the end of the Easter 2021 long weekend, the Transport Management Centre was reporting heavy traffic from South Bowenfels, near Lithgow, to Blackheath that was adding at least one hour and 40 minutes of travel time to the journey.
That came while a large section of Bells Line was closed due to landslides around Mount Tomah.
Meanwhile, Transport for NSW is warning of potential traffic management at the base of Victoria Pass in a week's time.
It says traffic is expected to be heavy along the Great Western Highway from Bathurst towards Sydney on Monday, October 9 and "significant eastbound delays" are expected at Blackheath.
Transport for NSW says reduced speed zones will be in place on the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria, where queuing is expected.
If eastbound traffic queues extend from Blackheath to Mount Victoria, Transport for NSW says traffic management will be put in place at the bottom of Victoria Pass and vehicles will be held there "to avoid breakdowns resulting from queuing on Victoria Pass, and to ensure the safe passage of motorists up the Pass".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.