Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Simona de Silvestro set to make her first Bathurst 1000 drive in four years alongside Kai Allen

October 2 2023 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE won't be too many drivers on this Sunday's Bathurst 1000 grid more excited to be making a return to Mount Panorama than Simona de Silvestro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.