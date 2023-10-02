THERE won't be too many drivers on this Sunday's Bathurst 1000 grid more excited to be making a return to Mount Panorama than Simona de Silvestro.
The Swiss-Italian former full-time Supercars Championship driver, who spent three seasons in the series, returns to Bathurst for the first time in four years as part of the Dick Johnson Racing wildcard entry alongside Kai Allen.
De Silvestro had previously driven a Nissan Altima in the championship but will now get behind the wheel of the Shell V Power Racing Mustang with Gen3 racing specifications - giving her a car like no other she's driven in Australia.
Getting to grips with the new machine has been a fun experience for de Silvestro, who can't wait for Sunday to come around.
"It's good to be back. I've had two weeks to get into things. I've spent pretty much every day at the race shop and the team has done an amazing job. They've been on clock for long hours to get everything ready," she said.
"I haven't been here for a long time so it's great to get back into the car and into the groove of things."
Since her previous race in Australia de Silvestro has been keeping busy across a range of events.
She's made five Indycar Series starts in that time, has enjoyed two full-time seasons of the German ADAC GT Masters series and has been a reserve driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.
But through all of that de Silvestro has longed for a return to Bathurst.
"When I left at the end of '19 I really had liked the series and had enjoyed my time here. I'd met so many good people who were like family here," she said.
"Wanting to come back, especially as a co-driver, was something that was always on my mind. COVID threw a lot of things up in the air so it ended up taking four years to get back.
"DJR are an amazing team so for them to give me the call up was pretty cool."
The best Bathurst result for de Silvestro was her most recent drive in 2019 when she finished 13th with Alex Rullo.
De Silvestro will be joined in the wildcard entry this year by Kai Allen.
Allen is enjoying a strong season of Super2 racing, sitting a close second behind Zak Best in a great battle for the development series championship.
De SIlvestro said it's great to a rising talent getting his shot in the biggest race of the Australian motor sport calendar.
"It's going to be his first really long race and right now we just need to get as comfortable as we can," she said.
"He's going to be a bit nervous I think but to be able to do Bathurst at just 19 years old is cool. Hopefully we'll be able to leave with a smile on our faces.
"Kai's a great kid. My advice to him is to just enjoy himself. When I did my first Indy 500 I treated it like any other race and it's only as the years went on that I realised how cool it was to be a part of it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.