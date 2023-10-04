Sunday breakfast at Sweet Caramel, Bathurst. Picture by Ingrid Pearson.

IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate will be having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Bathurst Combined Probus Club.

Bathurst's youngest Probus club was formed on March 19, 2019. This club was the first mixed Probus club in Bathurst to open membership to women and men.

Offering exciting opportunities for retirees to meet and be part of a social club to share meaningful experiences and connections meant that within a few months it was fully subscribed with 100 members and a waiting list.



The club's first president was Bill Dawson.

The club's Central Tablelands Collections Facility tour. Picture by Wayne Bensley.

Since pandemic restrictions were lifted, the club has returned to regular monthly meetings with speakers on a wide variety of topics, monthly Sunday breakfasts, activities and outings - some of which are joined with other Bathurst Probus clubs.



Club membership has remained steady through the pandemic and is now open to new members.

We have outings to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to attend screenings of the Met Opera and National Theatre Live, attend shows at Keystone 1889, and explore our local regional attractions and providers of food and wine.

Members join Probus for fun, fellowship and friendships. Members and their guests, as well as visitors, are most welcome to participate in our club's activities and outings.

Bathurst Combined Probus Club meets at 10.30am on every third Tuesday at Panthers Bathurst, 132 Piper Street, Bathurst.