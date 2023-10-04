Western Advocate
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

A focus on Probus | Bathurst Combined Probus Club

October 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday breakfast at Sweet Caramel, Bathurst. Picture by Ingrid Pearson.
Sunday breakfast at Sweet Caramel, Bathurst. Picture by Ingrid Pearson.

IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate will be having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Bathurst Combined Probus Club.

Bathurst's youngest Probus club was formed on March 19, 2019. This club was the first mixed Probus club in Bathurst to open membership to women and men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.