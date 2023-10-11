HE built and flew his own plane.
He left a legacy to last a lifetime at All Saints College.
And he knew how to make a business thrive.
Greg Tucker could accomplish anything he set his mind to, including defying the odds after being diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.
When Mr Tucker received his cancer diagnosis at the end of 2019, he told the doctors he would blow the statistics out of the water.
And he did, living for another four years and and enjoying every facet of life until he died on August 31, 2023.
Born on November 23, 1951, Mr Tucker grew up on a farm at Nyngan.
The eldest of four children to parents Colin and Nancy, Mr Tucker enjoyed life on the farm and growing up in Nyngan, before heading to Bathurst as a boarder at All Saints College.
It was here that he fell in love with Bathurst, and a long association with All Saints began.
During high school, Mr Tucker made some great lifelong friends.
He was a terrific rugby player, and was the captain of the All Saints First XV team in Year 12.
While most students spend four to six years at High School, Mr Tucker spent over 20 at All Saints.
While working in Wollongong for a few years after scoring a cadetship in engineering at the Australian Iron and Steel, it wasn't long before Mr Tucker returned to Bathurst - and All Saints.
He decided it was time for a change and began his two-decade stint as a teacher at All Saints College, focusing on the industrial arts and outdoor education.
After 20 years as a teacher Mr Tucker delved into business, and incorporated his love of adventure, when purchasing the local travel agency - which became Panorama Cruise and Travel.
A fitting name given Mr Tucker's love of cruising and travelling around the world.
In addition to being a travel bug, Mr Tucker also had a deep appreciation of fine wine and food.
A member of Bathurst Regional Eats and Drinks, the Beefsteak and Burgundy Club, and the founder of Winter Winery Wander, Mr Tucker loved trying new things in all areas of life.
He even produced his own olive oil and and honey - which was the bees' knees.
But Mr Tucker's desire to try new things wasn't just limited to travelling and tickling his taste buds, he was also a bit of an adrenaline junkie.
With a family history of aviation, it's no surprise Mr Tucker was a member of the Bathurst Aero Club and followed in the footsteps of his uncle by securing a pilot licence.
But not only did he enjoy flying, Mr Tucker took his love of aviation to the next level when he built and flew his own plane.
Mr Tucker's need for speed wasn't just in the air, having owned a sports car he was a member of the Australian Sporting Car Club and the Austin-Healey Club.
But regardless of how busy he was between work and his numerous hobbies, Mr Tucker always had time for family.
With three children; Andrew, Alex and Cassie, and five grandchildren, Mr Tucker was a real family man.
A devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Mr Tucker was the hub of his family.
So when he received his cancer diagnosis at 67 years of age, he was determined to beat the two-to-three-year life-expectancy statistics.
Even after the shock-diagnosis, Mr Tucker continued to live life, caravaning around Australia with his wife Sandra, spending time with his loved ones, and making memories right until the end.
And thanks to the services of Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage, Mr Tucker was able to remain in the comfort of his hometown and in his own house during this time.
This is something that he and his family were incredibly grateful for, as it gave them more time to enjoy being together.
