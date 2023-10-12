WORK has started on a more than $80,000 project at Eglinton Oval that is replacing rotting old with new.
The NSW Government announced in January that it would be providing a $42,000 grant to replace the old wooden fence around the oval, which Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said had become an eyesore.
He said there were broken logs protruding onto the oval and rotting wood lacking structural integrity.
The money from the NSW Government Community Building Partnership 2022 grant funding program is being matched by funding provided by Bathurst Regional Council.
Mayor Jess Jennings said the oval is a popular place for the community and "the new fencing will greatly improve the look of the facility but more importantly will provide a solid safety barrier that will keep kids and other park users safe".
Council said the new perimeter field fencing will complement the upgraded playground, basketball court and barbecue area.
In the case of the playground at Eglinton Oval, it received $100,000 from the NSW Government and $175,559 from the Federal Government for a project that included new seating and picnic areas, beautification works, shade, mulched areas, new paths to connect the playground to the car park and new playground equipment.
On the other side of town, a new multi-purpose sports court opened at Ralph Cameron Oval at Raglan in April.
In terms of Eglinton Oval, council says local contractor Intent Rail Pty Ltd will be replacing the perimeter fence and the new fence will be timber post and rail with wire netting.
