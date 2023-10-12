Western Advocate
New fence coming to life at Eglinton Oval

October 12 2023 - 3:30pm
Then-Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole inspecting the old fence at the Eglinton Oval early this year (left) and the new fence coming to life (right).
WORK has started on a more than $80,000 project at Eglinton Oval that is replacing rotting old with new.

Local News

