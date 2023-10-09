MEMBERS of the Bathurst community gathered at the RSL on September 30, 2023, to celebrate 100 years of Legacy.
The nation-wide organisation was created in 1923 as a means of social, financial and developmental support for the partners and children of soldiers who gave their lives or health on the battlefield.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A century of Legacy was celebrated right across Australia, with Bathurst honouring the organisation with a dinner in the RSL auditorium.
Each year, on September 1, the community comes together to raise money for the organisation, selling pens, pins and other items, and accepting donations.
The local schools also get involved, with students donating their time to walk around the CBD and sell as many items as possible to local businesses.
Everyone who attended the Legacy 100 dinner were treated to a lovely night, with Western Advocate photographer James Arrow capturing some photos of the guests.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.